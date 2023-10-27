The Indy riots question Joe Hogsett can't put to rest

A worker cleans up glass outside a bank after rioters caused damage to downtown businesses in May 2020. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

For the second time this week, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett explained what he was doing on the last weekend in May 2020.

He sounded exasperated.

Driving the news: Hogsett during a mayoral debate with Republican opponent Jefferson Shreve Thursday night faced a question about his whereabouts at the time when racial justice protests escalated to riots.

He answered the same question during a debate Monday.

What he's saying: "I'll be glad to answer it again. I worked all weekend long … sometimes that was at home," Hogsett said, reiterating he was "working at home" the evening of Friday, May 29, 2020.

"I came into the office, worked at the 25th floor [of the City-County Building] literally all day Saturday, meeting with groups of not only protesters, but also law enforcement officers."

"I was over at the emergency operations headquarters on several occasions. I was holding press conferences to help the public understand what was happening and why it was happening."

The other side: The Marion County Republican Party responded in real time on social media, saying, "We believe this is a lie."

"If this is true, show us," the GOP posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Context: Conservative media for years have claimed, without evidence, that Hogsett was missing or incapacitated that weekend.

Meanwhile, Shreve stopped short of calling Hogsett a liar but said he would have been more visible if he had been mayor that weekend.

The bottom line: Hogsett said his "regret over and above any other" was "not walking around downtown with Russ McQuaid of Fox 59," which hosted last night's debate.