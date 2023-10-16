Meatless Monday: Vegetarian ramen
I was fighting off a cold last week, probably brought on by traveling, and all I wanted was soup. The best I had was a vegetarian ramen from Ramen Ray — tucked away on the northeast side.
Ramen is one of those dishes that can be hard to find as a vegetarian, since it's traditionally served with pork in the dish and a meat-based broth.
Yes, but: Ramen Ray's offers four different vegetarian options — a miso, a shoyu (flavored with soy sauce), spicy miso and tofu tantan.
- While the tantan has tofu, the others are all veggie.
What to order: The vegetarian miso ramen, a savory, rich broth made with fermented soybean paste and ginger, served with corn, cabbage, red and green onion, bean sprouts, mushrooms and, obvi, noodles.
- The noodles are chewy, the greens crunchy and the corn is the perfect sweet foil against the savory umami of the flavor-packed broth.
Cost: $18.
If you go: 5628 E. 71st St.
- Open 11:30am to 8pm Monday and Wednesday-Saturday; 11:30am to 3pm Sunday.
