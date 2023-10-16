Share on email (opens in new window)

It smells even better than it looks. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

I was fighting off a cold last week, probably brought on by traveling, and all I wanted was soup. The best I had was a vegetarian ramen from Ramen Ray — tucked away on the northeast side.

Ramen is one of those dishes that can be hard to find as a vegetarian, since it's traditionally served with pork in the dish and a meat-based broth.

Yes, but: Ramen Ray's offers four different vegetarian options — a miso, a shoyu (flavored with soy sauce), spicy miso and tofu tantan.

While the tantan has tofu, the others are all veggie.

What to order: The vegetarian miso ramen, a savory, rich broth made with fermented soybean paste and ginger, served with corn, cabbage, red and green onion, bean sprouts, mushrooms and, obvi, noodles.

The noodles are chewy, the greens crunchy and the corn is the perfect sweet foil against the savory umami of the flavor-packed broth.

Cost: $18.

If you go: 5628 E. 71st St.