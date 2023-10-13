Share on email (opens in new window)

White River State Park is going to the dogs this weekend.

What's happening: IndyHumane is taking over the park Saturday morning for the 20th annual Mutt Strut.

The 5k run/walk is a fundraiser for the shelter. There will also be a costume contest and parade of adoptable dogs.

Registration is $45 and includes a T-shirt, two drink tickets for the post-race party and an opportunity to sample a variety of "biscuits" for pups and their people.

Here are the rest of our weekend picks:

🧟‍♂️ Catch the closing weekend of "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein" at the Indiana Repertory Theatre, with shows at 7:30pm Friday and 5pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $32.

🤯 Be blown away when the circus meets the symphony. Troupe Vertigo will perform with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra at Hilbert Circle Theatre, 8pm Friday and Saturday.

Tickets start at $19.

🍺 Drink beer and get spooky at the Broad Ripple Beer Fest, 2-6pm Saturday at Northside Optipark. The annual event includes a DJ, costume costume and dozens of Indiana craft brewers.

Tickets start at $45.

🎃 Celebrate Cottage Home at its annual Halloween-themed block party Saturday, from 5-11pm.

The free event is family-friendly, with food trucks, live music, kids' games and vendors.

👻 Get spooked, but not scared from 6-8pm Saturday during the Indiana State Museum's Night at the Boo Bash. The family-friendly event will feature Halloween-themed games, treats and a costume contest.

Tickets are $12.

👗 Dress to impress in your African-inspired or black tie best at Newfields' 2nd Annual AfroBall Indy, 8pm to midnight Saturday. The party includes live music, food, an open bar and access to the museum's African gallery.

Tickets are $100.

🐷 Do down dog with little hogs at 10am Sunday when Traders Point Creamery hosts a yoga class with adoptable pigs.