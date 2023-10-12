48 mins ago - News

Bus line brings business to east side

James Briggs
The front of a grocery store

Indy Fresh Market opened in an area lacking another nearby grocery store. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

A public transit project maligned as anti-business might be creating business opportunities.

Driving the news: Indy Fresh Market recently opened at 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue as part of a larger development project by medical device maker Cook Medical.

  • The grocery store and future manufacturing center sit along the yet-to-open Purple Line.

Why it matters: Cook promises that Indy Fresh Market will be a solution to what many see as a grocery store shortage, but a less-discussed feature is the project's placement along Indianapolis' bus rapid transit project.

Catch up fast: The city's BRT project is scheduled to include three express bus lines along high-traffic routes.

  • The north-south Red Line is already open.
  • The Purple Line, which will travel along 38th Street between Meridian Street and Post Road, is scheduled to open next year.
  • The east-west Blue Line is targeted for a 2027 opening.

Between the lines: Businesses along BRT routes have often complained that construction is ruinous for customer traffic.

  • Irvington businesses including Smash'd Burger and Black Sheep Gifts told WISH-TV last week they expect impending construction on the Blue Line to hurt them.

The other side: A spokeswoman for transit service IndyGo told WISH-TV the "long-term benefits of the Blue Line will far outweigh any temporary angst."

The freezer section at Indy Fresh Market. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

The intrigue: Pete Yonkman, the president of Cook Medical, has said the Purple Line helped determine the site for Indy Fresh Market and his new manufacturing center.

  • He's noted employees can use the Purple Line to get to work and customers can use it to shop at the store.

What they're saying: "A lot of other grocery stores are not on the bus line and here we are on the bus line," Marckus Williams, co-operator of Indy Fresh Market, told WFYI.

Meanwhile, farther east in Irvington, the Blue Line is expected to help drive redevelopment of a mostly vacant strip plaza on East Washington Street.

The bottom line: Existing businesses see BRT construction as painful, but developers see opportunities along the routes.

