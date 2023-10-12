Bus line brings business to east side
A public transit project maligned as anti-business might be creating business opportunities.
Driving the news: Indy Fresh Market recently opened at 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue as part of a larger development project by medical device maker Cook Medical.
- The grocery store and future manufacturing center sit along the yet-to-open Purple Line.
Why it matters: Cook promises that Indy Fresh Market will be a solution to what many see as a grocery store shortage, but a less-discussed feature is the project's placement along Indianapolis' bus rapid transit project.
Catch up fast: The city's BRT project is scheduled to include three express bus lines along high-traffic routes.
- The north-south Red Line is already open.
- The Purple Line, which will travel along 38th Street between Meridian Street and Post Road, is scheduled to open next year.
- The east-west Blue Line is targeted for a 2027 opening.
Between the lines: Businesses along BRT routes have often complained that construction is ruinous for customer traffic.
- Irvington businesses including Smash'd Burger and Black Sheep Gifts told WISH-TV last week they expect impending construction on the Blue Line to hurt them.
The other side: A spokeswoman for transit service IndyGo told WISH-TV the "long-term benefits of the Blue Line will far outweigh any temporary angst."
The intrigue: Pete Yonkman, the president of Cook Medical, has said the Purple Line helped determine the site for Indy Fresh Market and his new manufacturing center.
- He's noted employees can use the Purple Line to get to work and customers can use it to shop at the store.
What they're saying: "A lot of other grocery stores are not on the bus line and here we are on the bus line," Marckus Williams, co-operator of Indy Fresh Market, told WFYI.
Meanwhile, farther east in Irvington, the Blue Line is expected to help drive redevelopment of a mostly vacant strip plaza on East Washington Street.
The bottom line: Existing businesses see BRT construction as painful, but developers see opportunities along the routes.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.