Early voting starts today for dozens of races on Nov. 7 municipal election ballots around central Indiana.

Why it matters: Voters in Indianapolis will elect a mayor and City-County Council members, while a changing of the guard is taking place in Hamilton County as longtime mayors in Carmel and Westfield are leaving office.

How it works: Registered voters can start casting ballots today at the City-County Building.

The CCB is open for early voting from 8am to 5pm, Monday-Friday until Oct. 27 and open until 6pm from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.

Beginning Oct. 28, it's also open 11am to 6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

The last hours of early voting are from 8am to noon Nov. 6.

Plus: Eight other early vote centers will be open Oct. 28 through Nov. 5, from 11am to 6pm.

Of note: Registered voters can cast ballots at any Marion County vote center.

Not sure if you're registered? Check here.

Be smart: Find out what's on your ballot before you head to the polls by checking your sample ballot.

Don't forget: Your ID.

Indiana law requires voters to present a government-issued photo ID.

Voters in other counties can find early voting information here: