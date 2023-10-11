26 mins ago - News

Early voting starts today in Indiana

Arika Herron
Early voting starts today for dozens of races on Nov. 7 municipal election ballots around central Indiana.

Why it matters: Voters in Indianapolis will elect a mayor and City-County Council members, while a changing of the guard is taking place in Hamilton County as longtime mayors in Carmel and Westfield are leaving office.

How it works: Registered voters can start casting ballots today at the City-County Building.

  • The CCB is open for early voting from 8am to 5pm, Monday-Friday until Oct. 27 and open until 6pm from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.
  • Beginning Oct. 28, it's also open 11am to 6pm Saturdays and Sundays.
  • The last hours of early voting are from 8am to noon Nov. 6.

Plus: Eight other early vote centers will be open Oct. 28 through Nov. 5, from 11am to 6pm.

Of note: Registered voters can cast ballots at any Marion County vote center.

Not sure if you're registered? Check here.

Be smart: Find out what's on your ballot before you head to the polls by checking your sample ballot.

Don't forget: Your ID.

  • Indiana law requires voters to present a government-issued photo ID.

Voters in other counties can find early voting information here:

