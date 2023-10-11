Early voting starts today in Indiana
Early voting starts today for dozens of races on Nov. 7 municipal election ballots around central Indiana.
Why it matters: Voters in Indianapolis will elect a mayor and City-County Council members, while a changing of the guard is taking place in Hamilton County as longtime mayors in Carmel and Westfield are leaving office.
How it works: Registered voters can start casting ballots today at the City-County Building.
- The CCB is open for early voting from 8am to 5pm, Monday-Friday until Oct. 27 and open until 6pm from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.
- Beginning Oct. 28, it's also open 11am to 6pm Saturdays and Sundays.
- The last hours of early voting are from 8am to noon Nov. 6.
Plus: Eight other early vote centers will be open Oct. 28 through Nov. 5, from 11am to 6pm.
Of note: Registered voters can cast ballots at any Marion County vote center.
Not sure if you're registered? Check here.
Be smart: Find out what's on your ballot before you head to the polls by checking your sample ballot.
Don't forget: Your ID.
- Indiana law requires voters to present a government-issued photo ID.
Voters in other counties can find early voting information here:
