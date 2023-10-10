Brewers Association; Chart: Axios Visuals

Indiana's craft brewers are looking for a better year after struggling through a tough 2022.

What to know: Of the 10 breweries that reported data to the Brewers Association, the industry's trade group, six of them posted negative sales growth last year.

Three others barely saw any growth, the exclusive Axios analysis shows.

By the numbers: 3 Floyds remains the state's largest independent brewery at nearly 108,000 barrels sold in 2022, a 1% increase from the prior year.

That ranks the Munster brewer 24th largest in the country, according to the association's data.

Seven breweries closed in 2022, compared to three new openings.

Zoom in: Sun King Brewery, which is the second largest in the state and has six taproom locations (including its space at the Indianapolis International Airport), saw a 3% decrease.

Sun King recently won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival for its Soul Shakedown Party in the experimental wood-aged beer category, and Sunlight Cream Ale took silver for a golden or blonde ale.

The intrigue: Daredevil Brewing in Speedway posted the largest gains with a 25% increase, but sales remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, Black Acre — which closed its Irvington taproom and beer garden earlier this year — reported a 5% decrease last year.

Of note: Some Indiana craft brewers, including Metazoa and Scarlet Lane (which took over Black Acre's taproom), are not represented in the data because they don't submit sales figures or request them not to be published. Others are estimates.