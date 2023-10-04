Contentious convention center rankings
Maybe the Wall Street Journal just doesn't get Indianapolis.
Driving the news: In a new ranking of the 30 largest convention centers in the U.S. the Indiana Convention Center came in 16th.
- Visit Indy, which pitches the city and convention center to event organizers, isn't pleased..
- "We hospitably disagree with the Wall Street Journal assessment of the Indiana Convention Center," said Chris Gahl, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Visit Indy.
Between the lines: The Journal's ranking considered 12 factors, including the quality of the space and amenities, and the vibrancy, weather and walkability of the area.
- Indianapolis ranked in the bottom third of seven categories, including total exhibition space, meeting room space and walkability.
- Our best score was fourth for meal price.
Yes, but: Gahl said the WSJ failed to account for the space inside Lucas Oil Stadium, which is included in the convention center package.
- A tunnel under South Street connects the convention center to the stadium, so convention-goers can move between the two facilities without going outside.
- Large conventions, including Gen Con and the National FFA Expo, frequently use both.
- "It's a glaring omission not including the connecting facility, that's under one roof," Gahl said.
Plus: Downtown Indy is pretty dang walkable.
- 💭 Our thought bubble: Did they even account for the skywalks and tunnels?
- "We know we're a very walkable city," Gahl said. "And we have more hotel rooms connected to the convention center than any other in the nation."
The intrigue: One of the photos accompanying the WSJ article is of the 2023 Sweets and Snacks Expo, held at the ranking's No. 2 choice, Chicago's McCormick Place.
- That was the event's final time in Chicago.
- Organizers announced last year it would start a rotation between Indianapolis and Las Vegas in 2024, with two years at the Indiana Convention Center followed by one year at the Las Vegas Convention Center — No. 1 on the WSJ list — through 2032.
Of note: In 2021, the show relocated to Indianapolis because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What they're saying: "We saw great success in Indianapolis during the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo, with many attendees expressing a desire to return," said Sweets & Snacks Expo Committee chair Ed Seibolt.
