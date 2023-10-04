Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Indiana Convention Center (center) connects underground to Lucas Oil Stadium (right). Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

Maybe the Wall Street Journal just doesn't get Indianapolis.

Driving the news: In a new ranking of the 30 largest convention centers in the U.S. the Indiana Convention Center came in 16th.

Visit Indy, which pitches the city and convention center to event organizers, isn't pleased..

"We hospitably disagree with the Wall Street Journal assessment of the Indiana Convention Center," said Chris Gahl, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Visit Indy.

Between the lines: The Journal's ranking considered 12 factors, including the quality of the space and amenities, and the vibrancy, weather and walkability of the area.

Indianapolis ranked in the bottom third of seven categories, including total exhibition space, meeting room space and walkability.

Our best score was fourth for meal price.

Yes, but: Gahl said the WSJ failed to account for the space inside Lucas Oil Stadium, which is included in the convention center package.

A tunnel under South Street connects the convention center to the stadium, so convention-goers can move between the two facilities without going outside.

Large conventions, including Gen Con and the National FFA Expo, frequently use both.

"It's a glaring omission not including the connecting facility, that's under one roof," Gahl said.

Plus: Downtown Indy is pretty dang walkable.

💭 Our thought bubble: Did they even account for the skywalks and tunnels?

Did they even account for the skywalks and tunnels? "We know we're a very walkable city," Gahl said. "And we have more hotel rooms connected to the convention center than any other in the nation."

The intrigue: One of the photos accompanying the WSJ article is of the 2023 Sweets and Snacks Expo, held at the ranking's No. 2 choice, Chicago's McCormick Place.

That was the event's final time in Chicago.

Organizers announced last year it would start a rotation between Indianapolis and Las Vegas in 2024, with two years at the Indiana Convention Center followed by one year at the Las Vegas Convention Center — No. 1 on the WSJ list — through 2032.

Of note: In 2021, the show relocated to Indianapolis because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying: "We saw great success in Indianapolis during the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo, with many attendees expressing a desire to return," said Sweets & Snacks Expo Committee chair Ed Seibolt.