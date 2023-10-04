Fall is here — whether it feels like it or not — and that means it's nearly peak leaf-peeping time in Indiana.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S. Your leaf peeping calendar, according to SmokeyMountains.com:

Next week: Color change will be patchy in most of central and southern Indiana, including Indy.

Oct. 16: Northern Indiana will be nearing peak fall foliage, while the rest of the state will see partial color change.

Oct. 23: Indy will be nearing peak leaf peeping, while conditions should be perfect in northern Indiana.

Oct. 30: Fall foliage should be peaking across central and southern Indiana.

The best places to view fall foliage in Indiana, include:

Brown County State Park, third on New York Travel Guide's recently published list of its 15 best state parks for fall foliage.

Between the lines: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.