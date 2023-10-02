Meatless Monday: Chipotle seitan at La Margarita

Can you see how good that sauce is?! Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Welcome back to Meatless Monday, where we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.

Y'all. I'm going to get right to it because this is, hands down, the best thing I've eaten in the last five months of writing Meatless Mondays.

The place is perennially veg-friendly La Margarita in Fountain Square. Most of their menu can be made with a variety of seitan options, vegan chorizo or seasonal veggies.

Yes, but: While that's all good, the chipotle is great.

What to order: Chipotle, with the seitan strips. The star of the show is the most succulent seitan strips cooked with tender cactus in a creamy, chipotle sauce. It is so, so good.

It's served with rice, beans, guac and tortillas.

Cost: $16.

The intrigue: La Marg uses seitan from Three Carrots, which closed yesterday. The restaurant says it has enough for a few weeks while it figures out a replacement. They assured me, though, that they'll keep their meat-free friends happy.