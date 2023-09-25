Recently, I made lunch plans with a certain co-writer of this newsletter and his adorable baby, (Hi, Meredith!) and I selflessly volunteered to head out to their Irvington neighborhood.

There's a not zero percent chance I was also motivated by my desire to finally check out The Med, the Mediterranean restaurant started by the folks behind the Lincoln Square Pancake House chain.

The Med opened last year in the spot vacated by The Legend in 2021.

Pro tip: Get there while it's still nice and take your meal on the most charming patio you ever did see.

What to order: The falafel sandwich, with crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside housemade chickpea fritters served on pillow-soft pita bread with onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.

It comes with fries, but I subbed in the Greek side salad. 10/10 would recommend the house dressing.

Cost: $13.

If you go: The Med, 5614 E. Washington St. Open 11am to 9pm, Monday-Saturday.