Meatless Monday: Falafel at The Med
Recently, I made lunch plans with a certain co-writer of this newsletter and his adorable baby, (Hi, Meredith!) and I selflessly volunteered to head out to their Irvington neighborhood.
There's a not zero percent chance I was also motivated by my desire to finally check out The Med, the Mediterranean restaurant started by the folks behind the Lincoln Square Pancake House chain.
- The Med opened last year in the spot vacated by The Legend in 2021.
Pro tip: Get there while it's still nice and take your meal on the most charming patio you ever did see.
What to order: The falafel sandwich, with crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside housemade chickpea fritters served on pillow-soft pita bread with onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
- It comes with fries, but I subbed in the Greek side salad. 10/10 would recommend the house dressing.
Cost: $13.
If you go: The Med, 5614 E. Washington St. Open 11am to 9pm, Monday-Saturday.
