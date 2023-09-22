Share on email (opens in new window)

Dogs are welcome on most trails at the Indiana Dunes. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

National parks, monuments, historic sites and many other federal lands are free to visit Saturday in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

What's happening: Since 1994, National Public Lands Day has celebrated the connection between people and the green space in their communities.

It's traditionally the nation's largest single-day volunteer effort and entry fees are waived at federal sites managed by the Bureau of Land Management, USDA Forest Service, National Park Service, and other participating agencies.

Zoom in: The Indiana Dunes is the state's lone National Park but we have three additional sites managed by the National Park Service and others run by other federal agencies that are all included in Saturday's fee-free day.

With a gorgeous weekend forecasted for much of the state, here are our picks for where to get out and enjoy public lands.

🐕 Take your four-legged friends to the Dunes, one of the most dog-friendly national parks in the country.

💭 Our thought bubble: It's a trek, but it's worth it!

It's a trek, but it's worth it! Of note: The Dunes is hosting a park clean-up from 9am to noon at West Beach.

🎩 History buffs can geek out at Lincoln Boyhood, the national memorial where Honest Abe spent his childhood.

🦆 Bring your binoculars to Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, designated a Continentally Important Bird Area by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

🥾 Take a hike through more than 200,000 acres of the Hoosier National Forest.

Pro tip: The Charles C. Deam Wilderness area has 36 miles of trails, including the Peninsula Trail, which takes you to the scenic edge of Monroe Lake.

Meanwhile, Carmel's West Park is hosting a volunteer event to remove invasive plant species from 9-11am.