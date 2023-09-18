Share on email (opens in new window)

The University of Notre Dame is still Indiana's best university.

Driving the news: U.S. News & World Report released its 2023-24 Best Colleges rankings this morning.

Why it matters: U.S. News is one of the most influential college rankings and has shaped the hierarchy of higher education since 1983.

Yes, but: The list (and others like it) has become polarizing.

Last year, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said college rankings are "a joke."

The big picture: Notre Dame is consistently the top-ranked school in the state and the only to regularly place among the top 20 in the nation.

It ranked 20th among national universities this year, down two spots from last year.

It also ranked No. 19 on the list of the nation's best values in higher education.

Meanwhile, Purdue University moved up eight spots to No. 43.

Indiana University's Bloomington campus dropped one spot to No. 73.

Details: The annual rankings also include a plethora of specific categories.

U.S. News releases regional lists and ranks everything from the best public schools to the most innovative. It also rates individual programs, down to the best undergraduate engineering program at a school that doesn't offer a doctorate.

Rose-Hulman has taken the top spot on that last list for the past 25 years.

Zoom in: Butler University was once again named the best Midwest university.