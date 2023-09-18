More than two-thirds of native Hoosiers stay in Indiana

People who are born in Indiana apparently like to stay in Indiana.

Driving the news: Nearly 69% of native Hoosiers were still living in Indiana in 2021, and the state has an outmigration rate of 22 out of 1,000 residents, according to a new Dallas Fed report.

The report used U.S. Census Bureau data to rank each state's "stickiness," determining which are best at retaining their native residents.

Outmigration measures both people born here and people who have moved here from elsewhere.

Why it matters: Residents sticking around is key to maintaining a stable population and workforce, which is vital to economic growth, per the study.

Data: Dallas Fed via U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Zoom out: Indiana came in 18th nationally for "stickiness." Texas came in first with 82%, and Wyoming came in last at about 45%.

Four of the five "stickiest" states had below-average state and local tax burdens, the report's authors pointed out.

The intrigue: Indiana ranks 9th nationally in overall state business tax climate, while Wyoming — which does not have corporate or individual taxes — ranks 1st, according to the Tax Foundation think tank.

Indiana state lawmakers are considering eliminating the income tax — and at least one candidate for governor supports the idea — but it would cost roughly $8 billion annually.

Threat level: A 2022 report from Ascend Indiana and EmployIndy found the pandemic "permanently altered" Indiana's job landscape, accelerating job growth in occupations requiring a degree while non-degreed jobs shrunk.

Crucially, the report found that too few high schoolers are pursuing the degrees needed to fill those jobs.

A recent TechPoint analysis highlighted that the state's demand for tech industry workers is surpassing the supply of workers needed to fill those jobs.

Of note: The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has established a scholarship program designed to retain its talent by covering local high schoolers' tuition at Indiana colleges or universities.