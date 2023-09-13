Holcomb aims for more Japanese investment

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gov. Eric Holcomb found common ground with his Japanese counterparts this week during his latest trade mission — workforce challenges.

Driving the news: Holcomb spent the past week in Japan on an economic development trip, meeting with officials, visiting businesses with a presence in the state and attending the annual conference of the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association.

Why it matters: Indiana has more Japanese investment per capita than any other state, with more than 300 Japanese-owned businesses that employ more than 55,000 Hoosiers.

As those businesses seek to expand, having enough skilled workers to fill jobs will be an important piece of the puzzle.

State of play: Both Indiana and Japan are struggling to find enough skilled workers to fill jobs.

Japan is facing a challenge from its rapidly aging population.

In Indiana, too few working-age adults have the kind of post-secondary education needed to fill high-skill positions, particularly the advanced manufacturing jobs that Holcomb is courting.

Holcomb said "workforce, workforce, workforce" was the topic of discussion during a conference session with governors from four U.S. states and three Japanese prefectures.

Between the lines: Recruiting new economic development opportunities was one goal of the trip, but maintaining existing relationships was also critical.

Holcomb said he met with leaders from Subaru, Honda and Toyota, which each have an Indiana presence, as well as other companies looking to expand.

What he's saying: The trip isn't about globetrotting, Holcomb told reporters during a call last night.

"We are seeking new business," he said.

Yes, but: There's nothing to announce, yet.