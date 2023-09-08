Are you ready for some football? If you're a DirecTV subscriber, maybe not.

Blacking out the news: A carriage dispute between DirecTV and Nexstar has left subscribers of the satellite TV giant without access to local stations owned by Nexstar since July.

Why it matters: Nexstar owns more than 150 local TV stations across the county, including WTTV-4 and WXIN-59 — the local CBS and Fox affiliates that carry nearly all the Colts games.

Plus: When we asked y'all earlier this week where you like to watch the games — other than Lucas Oil, obvi — many of you said at home (even if it was just so no one can see you cry).

Details: If the dispute isn't settled by Sunday, local DirecTV subscribers won't be able to watch the season opener, which is scheduled to air on Fox.

Yes, but: Several streaming platforms offer alternatives, including Fubo, YouTube, Sling, Hulu and NFL+, as IndyStar reports.

Or go old-school. If you can get local channels over the air, you can also install an antenna and pick up the local stations for free.

Be smart: There are other options ... aka sports bars. (Just make sure they don't have DirecTV.) We're partial to Dugout Bar (and their cheese balls), but some Axios Indy readers have their own favorites: