Creature feature: Meet Pez!

Arika Herron

The name is Pez, nice to meet you! Photo: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

Welcome to Creature Feature, where we introduce you to an Indianapolis pet available for adoption.

🐾 Pez here!

I'm a big friendly boy who loves attention! I just need someone to take me home.

De-tails: I'm 3 years old and 70 pounds.

  • I love treats and already know how to take them gently.
  • I also love to play ball.

What they're barking: I'm pretty treat-motivated, which should make me easy to teach.

  • I need a home without young kids, but may be OK with other dogs or cats after a slow, proper introduction.

Of note: IACS' "Cuddle Before You Commit" program gives you 14 days to get to know me, to make sure we're a good fit.

  • All adoptions are free.

Dig deeper: See Pez and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.

