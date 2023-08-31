44 mins ago - Things to Do
Creature feature: Meet Pez!
Welcome to Creature Feature, where we introduce you to an Indianapolis pet available for adoption.
🐾 Pez here!
I'm a big friendly boy who loves attention! I just need someone to take me home.
De-tails: I'm 3 years old and 70 pounds.
- I love treats and already know how to take them gently.
- I also love to play ball.
What they're barking: I'm pretty treat-motivated, which should make me easy to teach.
- I need a home without young kids, but may be OK with other dogs or cats after a slow, proper introduction.
Of note: IACS' "Cuddle Before You Commit" program gives you 14 days to get to know me, to make sure we're a good fit.
- All adoptions are free.
Dig deeper: See Pez and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.
