1 hour ago - Sports

What to know about the Colts this season

Everett Cook

The Colts' season is in Anthony Richardson's hands. Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

There still might be drama surrounding Jonathan Taylor's contract, but the real story out of training camp this year is that the Colts have finally committed to a long-term starting quarterback: No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.

Why it matters: After more than a decade with Peyton Manning under center and seven years of former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck, the Colts have spent the last four seasons shuffling through a cast of over-the-hill veterans and mediocre castoffs.

  • The wheels finally came off last season and the team finished 4-12-1.
  • Richardson, a raw prospect who is arguably the most athletic QB in draft history, could be the team's future.
  • If he's not, things could get as bleak in Indy as they were pre-Manning.

What we're watching: How new head coach Shane Steichen molds the offense around Richardson, who completed less than 54% of his passes last year at Florida. The 38-year-old first-time head coach came to Indy via the Philadelphia Eagles, where he helped turn Jalen Hurts — an athletic, raw passer — into one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

  • Sound familiar?
Data: DraftKings; Table: Axios Visuals
Data: DraftKings; Table: Axios Visuals

Best case scenario: Richardson shows flashes of stardom while elevating a young supporting cast, setting the table for an under-the-radar playoff run in 2024.

  • On defense, linebacker Shaquille Leonard returns to All-Pro form after playing in just three games last year and the line finally lives up to its potential.
  • Oh, and Taylor, the team's top offensive weapon, actually plays for the Colts.

Worst case scenario: Taylor is traded for picks, Richardson plays more like an athlete than a quarterback, Steichen looks in over his head, Leonard misses more time and the defense is just as bad as it was last season.

What's next: The Colts open the 2023 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more