What to know about the Colts this season

There still might be drama surrounding Jonathan Taylor's contract, but the real story out of training camp this year is that the Colts have finally committed to a long-term starting quarterback: No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.

Why it matters: After more than a decade with Peyton Manning under center and seven years of former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck, the Colts have spent the last four seasons shuffling through a cast of over-the-hill veterans and mediocre castoffs.

The wheels finally came off last season and the team finished 4-12-1.

Richardson, a raw prospect who is arguably the most athletic QB in draft history, could be the team's future.

If he's not, things could get as bleak in Indy as they were pre-Manning.

What we're watching: How new head coach Shane Steichen molds the offense around Richardson, who completed less than 54% of his passes last year at Florida. The 38-year-old first-time head coach came to Indy via the Philadelphia Eagles, where he helped turn Jalen Hurts — an athletic, raw passer — into one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Sound familiar?

Data: DraftKings; Table: Axios Visuals

Best case scenario: Richardson shows flashes of stardom while elevating a young supporting cast, setting the table for an under-the-radar playoff run in 2024.

On defense, linebacker Shaquille Leonard returns to All-Pro form after playing in just three games last year and the line finally lives up to its potential.

Oh, and Taylor, the team's top offensive weapon, actually plays for the Colts.

Worst case scenario: Taylor is traded for picks, Richardson plays more like an athlete than a quarterback, Steichen looks in over his head, Leonard misses more time and the defense is just as bad as it was last season.

What's next: The Colts open the 2023 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10.