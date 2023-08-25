Share on email (opens in new window)

Indy's biggest bike weekend is back and it starts Friday.

Riding the news: The IU Health Momentum Indy hits downtown streets with two criterium races.

Riders from across the country will compete for thousands of dollars in prize money in the Mass Ave Crit on Friday and the Indy Crit on Saturday.

State of play: The Indy Crit started in 2010 as a bike race through downtown and has since grown into a multi-day festival.

Details: Friday's Mass Ave Crit will have a "street-party vibe," with crowds gathered along the 1-kilometer course that includes some of the city's most popular bars and restaurants.

Saturday's event at University Park will be a "family-friendly festival" atmosphere, says Jennifer Cvar, founder and executive director of IU Health Momentum Indy.

What they're saying: "You don't have to follow professional cycling to have a blast at this event," Cvar says.

If you go: The Mass Ave Crit is 3pm-10pm Friday.

Pro tip: Stand near the corners of Mass Ave and Vermont or East streets to watch riders navigate technically challenging turns greater than 90 degrees.

Racing starts Saturday at 10am and lasts until 7pm.

If you don't go: Road closures around the courses start at noon Friday and 6am Saturday.

See detailed closures and lane restrictions here.

Meanwhile, you can get in on the action with a community ride at 8am Saturday.