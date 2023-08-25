Two bike races ride through downtown this weekend
Indy's biggest bike weekend is back and it starts Friday.
Riding the news: The IU Health Momentum Indy hits downtown streets with two criterium races.
- Riders from across the country will compete for thousands of dollars in prize money in the Mass Ave Crit on Friday and the Indy Crit on Saturday.
State of play: The Indy Crit started in 2010 as a bike race through downtown and has since grown into a multi-day festival.
Details: Friday's Mass Ave Crit will have a "street-party vibe," with crowds gathered along the 1-kilometer course that includes some of the city's most popular bars and restaurants.
- Saturday's event at University Park will be a "family-friendly festival" atmosphere, says Jennifer Cvar, founder and executive director of IU Health Momentum Indy.
What they're saying: "You don't have to follow professional cycling to have a blast at this event," Cvar says.
If you go: The Mass Ave Crit is 3pm-10pm Friday.
- Pro tip: Stand near the corners of Mass Ave and Vermont or East streets to watch riders navigate technically challenging turns greater than 90 degrees.
- Racing starts Saturday at 10am and lasts until 7pm.
If you don't go: Road closures around the courses start at noon Friday and 6am Saturday.
- See detailed closures and lane restrictions here.
Meanwhile, you can get in on the action with a community ride at 8am Saturday.
- Choose from 14-, 30- or 62-mile distances and ride at your own pace.
- Start is at 240 N. Meridian St.
- Cost to participate ranges from $15 to $75, depending on your distance.
