Two bike races ride through downtown this weekend

Arika Herron
Illustration of a pattern of bicycles.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Indy's biggest bike weekend is back and it starts Friday.

Riding the news: The IU Health Momentum Indy hits downtown streets with two criterium races.

  • Riders from across the country will compete for thousands of dollars in prize money in the Mass Ave Crit on Friday and the Indy Crit on Saturday.

State of play: The Indy Crit started in 2010 as a bike race through downtown and has since grown into a multi-day festival.

Details: Friday's Mass Ave Crit will have a "street-party vibe," with crowds gathered along the 1-kilometer course that includes some of the city's most popular bars and restaurants.

  • Saturday's event at University Park will be a "family-friendly festival" atmosphere, says Jennifer Cvar, founder and executive director of IU Health Momentum Indy.

What they're saying: "You don't have to follow professional cycling to have a blast at this event," Cvar says.

If you go: The Mass Ave Crit is 3pm-10pm Friday.

  • Pro tip: Stand near the corners of Mass Ave and Vermont or East streets to watch riders navigate technically challenging turns greater than 90 degrees.
  • Racing starts Saturday at 10am and lasts until 7pm.

If you don't go: Road closures around the courses start at noon Friday and 6am Saturday.

  • See detailed closures and lane restrictions here.

Meanwhile, you can get in on the action with a community ride at 8am Saturday.

  • Choose from 14-, 30- or 62-mile distances and ride at your own pace.
  • Start is at 240 N. Meridian St.
  • Cost to participate ranges from $15 to $75, depending on your distance.
