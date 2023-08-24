Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Indianapolis will deploy reading tutors at 10 sites this school year in an effort to boost flagging literacy rates.

Why it matters: Data shows that many Indianapolis students are lacking foundational reading skills, which means they could fall further behind in school.

What's happening: The Circle City Readers program will employ tutors at nine schools and a Boys and Girls Club starting in October.

It follows a pilot of the program last spring that officials said showed promise.

Details: The city aims to serve 800 students throughout this year — a significant increase from last spring's pilot that served 36 students for eight weeks.

Even in that relatively short time frame, officials said every student improved from where they began.

The city is funding the initiative with $1 million in federal COVID relief money.

Catch up fast: The move comes as Indiana grapples with stagnating reading scores for third-grade students.

IPS was one of three Marion County districts that saw scores on the IREAD-3 drop this year.

The big picture: Indiana is overhauling the way schools teach young children to read, aligning teaching methods and curriculum to what's being called "the science of reading."