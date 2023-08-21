Not pictured is the cat, just out of frame, who also liked the shrimp option. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

I quit eating meat for all the obvious reasons: It's better for me, for the planet, for the animals, etc.

But, I'll be honest. There are a few meaty meals that I miss. Not burgers, or even good steak. It's stuff like pepperoni pizza, a corndog at the fair and, maybe most of all, orange chicken — ordered from a Chinese takeout spot and eaten from the comfort of my couch.

Until now.

What to order: Who needs orange chicken when Asian Harbor makes orange shrimp!? The shrimp come lightly breaded, à la orange chicken, in the same tangy sauce and with a bit of broccoli.

It totally hits the spot and is great reheated the next day, just as all good takeout should be.

Cost: $20.

If you go: 203 W. Michigan St., 11am-9pm Tuesday to Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday and noon-10pm Sunday.