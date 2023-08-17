Share on email (opens in new window)

Summer isn't over yet, but pumpkin spice season is here.

Driving the news: Ash & Elm is releasing its popular Autumntide cider on Friday.

Metazoa Brewing released its Barktoberfest last weekend and is selling new Barktoberfest ceramic steins.

Upland also tapped its Oktoberfest brew last weekend.

Zoom out: Krispy Kreme started selling its pumpkin spice flavors last week. Dunkin' released its fall menu yesterday and there are rumors that Starbucks will release its fall menu on Aug. 24.

The intrigue: Local coffee shops don't seem to be thinking ahead to fall just yet. Social media accounts for more than a dozen cafes are still promoting summer beverages.

What's next: It's supposed to hit 90 next week, so maybe don't pull out your sweaters just yet.

Yes, but: You're probably already behind on holiday shopping.