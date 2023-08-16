30 mins ago - Things to Do

Creature feature: Meet Chip

Arika Herron
A smiling dog and a dog sticking its tongue out on a purple background

Can you believe this smile could be ALL yours?! Photos: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

Welcome to Creature Feature, where we introduce you to an Indianapolis pet available for adoption.

🐾 Chip here!

Not to brag, but I'm a favorite at the shelter.

De-tails: I've been at IACS for the last four months, through no fault of my own!

  • I'm 2 years old and 69 pounds — a gentle giant.
  • I already know how to sit and wait patiently for a treat.

What they're barking: IACS staff says I'm just a friendly, lovable guy who would love to meet you.

  • It is unknown how I do with kids, other dogs or cats so we'd need a slow, proper introduction.

Of note: IACS is offering free adoptions for the rest of August as part of the National Clear the Shelters campaign.

Dig deeper: See Chip and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.

