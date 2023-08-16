Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Can you believe this smile could be ALL yours?! Photos: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

Welcome to Creature Feature, where we introduce you to an Indianapolis pet available for adoption.

🐾 Chip here!

Not to brag, but I'm a favorite at the shelter.

De-tails: I've been at IACS for the last four months, through no fault of my own!

I'm 2 years old and 69 pounds — a gentle giant.

I already know how to sit and wait patiently for a treat.

What they're barking: IACS staff says I'm just a friendly, lovable guy who would love to meet you.

It is unknown how I do with kids, other dogs or cats so we'd need a slow, proper introduction.

Of note: IACS is offering free adoptions for the rest of August as part of the National Clear the Shelters campaign.

Dig deeper: See Chip and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.