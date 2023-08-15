How much money does Indiana's top 1% make

Data: SmartAsset; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

You need to make at least $473,685 to be among the top 1% of earners in Indiana, according to a recent SmartAsset analysis of IRS tax filer data.

That's nearly $180,000 less than the national household figure of $652,657 — and it ranks Indiana 42nd nationally.

The big picture: The top 1% of U.S. families by wealth held more than a third of the country's total wealth in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office reported last year.

Meanwhile, "families in the bottom half ... held only 2% of total wealth" in 2019, per the CBO report.

Be smart: The effective tax rate for Indiana's top 1% is 24.6%.

Zoom out: Nationally, joining the 1% club is most expensive in Connecticut, where residents need to make at least $952,902 to be a member.

It's cheapest in West Virginia, where residents need to make $367,582 to be among the state's top earners.

Yes, but: Connecticut is also home to the highest effective tax rate for high earners, at 28.4%. Arkansas, meanwhile, has the lowest tax rate on the wealthiest, at just over 21%.

Of course, the ultra-wealthy have myriad means of reducing their actual tax burdens.

The bottom line: The states with the highest 1% floors — Connecticut, Massachusetts, California, New Jersey and Washington — tend to be either home to or in commuter range of major tech and finance hubs, and thus the high-paying jobs those industries offer.