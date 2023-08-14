Meatless Monday: Chuy's veggie enchiladas
Welcome back to Meatless Monday, where we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.
I come bearing margaritas!
OK, I come bearing veggie enchiladas with a side of kitsch from a beloved Texas chain. But the margs are good, too. I'm a frozen swirl girl.
I'll be honest, Chuy's fine Tex-Mex doesn't give vegetarians many options. Why do so many of the sauces have meat in them?! Despite that — maybe it's the northern Indiana in me — I love a restaurant that gives you a side of ranch dip with your chips and salsa. IYKYK.
What to order: The veggie enchiladas are stuffed with spinach, onions, zucchini, red bell peppers, serranos, roasted green chiles and corn, topped with cheese and ranchero sauce and served with rice and beans.
- The best part: no mushrooms in the mix!
- Don't @ me. They don't need to be in every vegetarian dish.
Cost: $11
If you go: Chuy's has locations in Southport, Carmel and Noblesville, all open from 11am to 9pm, Sunday-Thursday and 11am to 10pm, Friday-Saturday.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.