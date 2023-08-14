The refried beans taste better than they photograph. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Welcome back to Meatless Monday, where we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.

I come bearing margaritas!

OK, I come bearing veggie enchiladas with a side of kitsch from a beloved Texas chain. But the margs are good, too. I'm a frozen swirl girl.

I'll be honest, Chuy's fine Tex-Mex doesn't give vegetarians many options. Why do so many of the sauces have meat in them?! Despite that — maybe it's the northern Indiana in me — I love a restaurant that gives you a side of ranch dip with your chips and salsa. IYKYK.

What to order: The veggie enchiladas are stuffed with spinach, onions, zucchini, red bell peppers, serranos, roasted green chiles and corn, topped with cheese and ranchero sauce and served with rice and beans.

The best part: no mushrooms in the mix!

Don't @ me. They don't need to be in every vegetarian dish.

Cost: $11

If you go: Chuy's has locations in Southport, Carmel and Noblesville, all open from 11am to 9pm, Sunday-Thursday and 11am to 10pm, Friday-Saturday.