1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Meatless Monday: Chuy's veggie enchiladas

Arika Herron
A plate on a table with rice, refried beans and enchiladas

The refried beans taste better than they photograph. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Welcome back to Meatless Monday, where we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.

I come bearing margaritas!

OK, I come bearing veggie enchiladas with a side of kitsch from a beloved Texas chain. But the margs are good, too. I'm a frozen swirl girl.

I'll be honest, Chuy's fine Tex-Mex doesn't give vegetarians many options. Why do so many of the sauces have meat in them?! Despite that — maybe it's the northern Indiana in me — I love a restaurant that gives you a side of ranch dip with your chips and salsa. IYKYK.

What to order: The veggie enchiladas are stuffed with spinach, onions, zucchini, red bell peppers, serranos, roasted green chiles and corn, topped with cheese and ranchero sauce and served with rice and beans.

  • The best part: no mushrooms in the mix!
  • Don't @ me. They don't need to be in every vegetarian dish.

Cost: $11

If you go: Chuy's has locations in Southport, Carmel and Noblesville, all open from 11am to 9pm, Sunday-Thursday and 11am to 10pm, Friday-Saturday.

