Good news, bad news on Marion County school funding

Data: Legislative Service Agency; Table: Tory Lysik/Axios

Indiana invested more than $8.8 billion in K-12 schools for the school year that's just started, giving them an average of 5.2% more per student than the previous year.

Driving the news: The state budget bill passed in May sets the funding formula for this school year and next.

Some school districts saw increases in per-pupil funding of 8% or more this year, while others were below 4%.

Catch up fast: The Indiana General Assembly added $300 million to the education budget in a last-minute maneuver after local school districts pushed back on the original appropriation.

Initially, the budget would have provided an average increase of just 3.5% this year and 1.1% the following, while funneling more than $1 billion into the state's expanding private school voucher program.

The final appropriation increased the education budget by 7.9% in the first year and another 2.2% in the second.

How it works: The funding formula starts with a base appropriation, calculated on the number of students enrolled in each district.

Districts get additional dollars for things like the number of students living in low-income households, receiving special education services, learning the English language and taking advanced classes.

Zoom in: In Marion County, the increase in per-pupil funding for the current school year ranges from 5.2% to 7%.

Estimates for the increase next school year range from 1.6% to 2.6%, according to state projections.

Of note: A change to the formula this year — new academic performance grants — rewards schools with students who have done things like completed a dual credit course or earned an associate degree.

That change helped boost funding this year for districts like Wayne Township Schools, whose early college program graduates more than 100 students with an associate degree each year.

Wayne Township saw the greatest per-pupil increase of Marion County districts this year — up 7% from last year — but is only expecting a 1.8% bump next year.

What they're saying: "We will accept and utilize any increase we receive," said superintendent Jeff Butts. "We're looking at a 13% increase in utility costs … that's an expense I was not anticipating."