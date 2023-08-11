Your guide to Indianapolis Brickyard race weekend

Start your engines, it's race weekend.

What's happening: Six races from three different series at two different tracks make Indianapolis the nation's racing capital starting Friday.

What to know: Here's a rundown on the open-wheel and stock car races.

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: The NASCAR Cup series will run on the 14-turn, 2.4-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the third year in a row, part of an effort to reinvigorate the venerable Brickyard Weekend's premier show.

Top storyline: The previous three Cup road races were won by three different drivers, making this anyone's contest.

What to watch: Supercars champion and series newcomer Shane van Gisbergen from New Zealand won the Chicago street race. Mitchell-native Chase Briscoe is back on his home-state track with something to prove, too.

If you go: 2:30pm Sunday at IMS. $35 general admission.

Gallagher Grand Prix: The open-wheel IndyCar series will take 85 laps on the road course, the third visit this season in a Saturday doubleheader.

Top storyline: Team Penske's Josef Newgarden returns to IMS for the first time since winning the Indianapolis 500 in May and ranks second in the series with just four races left.

What to watch: Reigning series champion Will Power has won one race in 16 consecutive seasons, while Scott Dixon's streak sits at 18. Neither has won yet this season.

If you go: 2pm Saturday at IMS. $35 general admission.

Of note: If you want to see the up-and-coming open-wheel drivers on the same course, the Indy NXT race is 4:50pm Friday at IMS.

Pennzoil 150: NASCAR's Xfinity series stock cars will take the next turns on the track after the IndyCar run.

What to watch: A.J. Allmendinger knows road courses from his open-wheel racing days and proved it with a win last year. He's competing in both NASCAR races at the Brickyard.

If you go: 5:30pm Saturday at IMS.

TSport 200: The NASCAR Craftsman Truck series will race just about 10 miles west on the 0.7-mile oval at Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg.

What to watch: A traditional short track racing at an affordable $35 ticket price — and more bumping and excitement than you'll find in the big leagues.

If you go: 9pm Friday at IRP.

Reese's 200: The ARCA Menards Series is where you can watch the next generation of NASCAR drivers. Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher and Alex Bowan raced in this league in recent years.