Indianapolis gas prices stay below average

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

A gallon of gas cost $3.66 on average across Indianapolis as of Aug. 1, per GasBuddy.

That's below the nationwide average of $3.76, and down 13 cents from Indianapolis' average price in 2022.

The big picture: Nationwide, average gas prices are up a bit from winter months — as expected based on historical patterns — but lower than last year's highs of nearly $5.

Why it matters: America is a nation of car travelers, with the average person driving nearly 13,500 miles per year.

Thus, higher gas prices take a bigger toll on our wallets — and contribute to overall inflation.

Between the lines: Gas prices ticked up in recent weeks due to excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, where many of the country's oil refineries are located.

"Refineries, which turn crude oil into products like gasoline, don't function as efficiently in 100+ degree weather," Axios' Emily Peck reports.

The latest: The average price per gallon in Indy crept up to $3.75 on Thursday.

Zoom out: Compared to August 2022, gas prices have come down most significantly in Idaho (-14.4%), Nevada (-12.1%) and Massachusetts (-11.0%).

They've gone up most significantly in Iowa (+6.1%), Florida (+5.7%) and Georgia (+5.7%).

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Map: Axios Visuals

Be smart: Several factors can drive state-by-state variations in gas prices, including a state's taxes and its proximity to refineries.

But state-level gas prices tend to follow the same broader trendlines, with occasional variations.

As you can see in the map above, gas prices are generally falling or flat compared to August 2022.

What's next: All eyes are on hurricane season, as severe storms can further disrupt refineries — thus reducing supply and raising prices.