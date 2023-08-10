Your (end of) summer reading list

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

No, really! It's your list.

Driving the news: We asked what you all were reading and SO MANY of you responded, warming our hearts and filling our "to read" lists for the foreseeable future.

If you're in need of your next book, here's what your fellow Axios Indy subscribers are reading.

🐋 Christian B. is reading "The Whalebone Theatre" by Joanna Quinn.

🏠 Josie S. is having a hard time putting down "Loving Frank" by Nancy Horan.

🎨 Emily B. is reading "Dear Artist" by Jaiya John.

🧪 Susan R. can't put down "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus and recommends "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins despite the criticisms.

🎤 Lana H. is reading "Daisy Jones and the Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

🌅 Amanda L. is about to start "Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett.

🧑‍💼 David D. is reading "The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams" by Stacy Schiff.

🔪 Patrick M. has been hooked on "The Only One Left" by Riley Sager since the first page.

🧠 Jake B. is reading "Mindfucking Roundabouts of Carmel, Indiana: Poems and Short Prose," a collection from Dan Grossman.

Aside from the title being 💯, Jake says it's "local, entertaining, feels like you're jumping into a trippy rabbit hole of local spots and strange turns of events with every piece."

🌸 Drew G. is reading "The Invention of Nature: Alexander Von Humboldt's New World" by Andrea Wulf.

🚬 Julie D. is loving "Scorched Grace" by Margot Douaihy.

⛪ Susan J. just finished "Becoming Elisabeth Elliot" by Ellen Vaughn and has since started "Face to Face: Knowing God Beyond Our Shame" by Rev. Stephen Freeman.

⏰ Kay N. is reading "The Power of NOW" by Eckhart Tolle and "Poverty, by America" by Matthew Desmond.

💊 Deborah R. is reading "No Cure for Being Human" by Kate Bowler.

🧓 Jon T. is slowly, but surely, making his way through "Washington" by Ron Chernow.