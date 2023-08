Your (end of) summer reading list

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

8 mins ago - Things to Do

No, really! It's your list.

Driving the news: We asked what you all were reading and SO MANY of you responded, warming our hearts and filling our "to read" lists for the foreseeable future.

If you're in need of your next book, here's what your fellow Axios Indy subscribers are reading.

๐Ÿ‹ Christian B. is reading "The Whalebone Theatre" by Joanna Quinn.

๐Ÿ Josie S. is having a hard time putting down "Loving Frank" by Nancy Horan.

๐ŸŽจ Emily B. is reading "Dear Artist" by Jaiya John.

๐Ÿงช Susan R. can't put down "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus and recommends "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins despite the criticisms.

๐ŸŽค Lana H. is reading "Daisy Jones and the Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

๐ŸŒ Amanda L. is about to start "Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett.

๐Ÿง‘โ€๐Ÿ’ผ David D. is reading "The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams" by Stacy Schiff.

๐Ÿ”ช Patrick M. has been hooked on "The Only One Left" by Riley Sager since the first page.

๐Ÿง Jake B. is reading "Mindfucking Roundabouts of Carmel, Indiana: Poems and Short Prose," a collection from Dan Grossman.

Aside from the title being ๐Ÿ’ฏ, Jake says it's "local, entertaining, feels like you're jumping into a trippy rabbit hole of local spots and strange turns of events with every piece."

๐ŸŒธ Drew G. is reading "The Invention of Nature: Alexander Von Humboldt's New World" by Andrea Wulf.

๐Ÿšฌ Julie D. is loving "Scorched Grace" by Margot Douaihy.

โ›ช Susan J. just finished "Becoming Elisabeth Elliot" by Ellen Vaughn and has since started "Face to Face: Knowing God Beyond Our Shame" by Rev. Stephen Freeman.

โฐ Kay N. is reading "The Power of NOW" by Eckhart Tolle and "Poverty, by America" by Matthew Desmond.

๐Ÿ’Š Deborah R. is reading "No Cure for Being Human" by Kate Bowler.

๐Ÿง“ Jon T. is slowly, but surely, making his way through "Washington" by Ron Chernow.