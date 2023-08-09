The feeling of freedom ... and a yard all to yourself. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

A trendy new app lets you rent backyards where your dog can exercise and play in privacy.

Driving the news: Sniffspot, dubbed the "Airbnb for dogs," launched in Seattle in 2018 and has since expanded across the country.

Zoom in: More than 130 yards are available to rent across the Indy area, with most hourly rates around $10.

One ​​Irvington option boasts extras like kiddie pools for doggos to splash in and an enclosed sunroom for hoomans to chill in while the pups play.

For dogs that need lots of room to run, head up to Zionsville for 10 acres of fully fenced-in pasture for exploring. The host also offers chicken jerky bites for an extra fee.

How it works: Just like Airbnb, you can search listings by location, and narrow down your options based on amenities like fencing, field space and whether other dogs or humans can be seen or heard nearby.

Of note: Sniffspot says some of its hosts make over $3,000 a month.