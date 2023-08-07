It will fall apart on you. Just go with it. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Welcome back to Meatless Monday, in which we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.

👋 Arika here, with a veggie burger that's not trying to pretend it's meat.

While there are plenty of great meatless burgers on the market these days — it's honestly hard to tell the difference between some plant-based patties and the real thing anymore — that's not always what I'm looking for.

Tbh, I was never that into burgers even when I ate meat. But, thanks to my vegetarian mom (and loyal reader — hi, mom!), I've always appreciated a good veggie burger.

State of play: It seems that many restaurants have swapped them out in favor of more meat-like alternatives.

The intrigue: Bru Burger Bar has both!

What to order: The Black Bean Burger comes with a double-dose of the protein powerhouse, topped with a black bean and edamame salsa and grainy habanero mustard on an oat bun. It's got a good flavor and I like the chunky texture.

Yes, but: It's a little soft and will fall apart on you. Nothing a fork can't fix.

Cost: $13.

Pro tip: Add a side of Bru's excellent fries for $2.

If you go: Bru Burger has two restaurants in Indy (Mass Ave and Keystone), plus locations in Brownsburg, Carmel, Noblesville and Plainfield.