Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jordan Lipp poses with a Lagunitas IPA while Jess Kirkman takes a photo in 2017 at a Taco Bell Cantina in Newport Beach, California. Photo: Cindy Yamanaka/Orange County Register via Getty Images

It's easy to overlook a new chain restaurant, but the impending addition of Taco Bell Cantina points to a downtown retail comeback.

Driving the news: Taco Bell's high-end, alcohol-serving Cantina brand leased space at 24 W. Washington St., as reported by the IBJ and IndyStar, with an opening likely next year.

That's the former home of Sugarfire Smokehouse, which, like so many other retailers, closed during the pandemic, leaving downtown full of vacant storefronts.

Why it matters: The Washington Street store is an unmistakable vote of confidence in downtown by a massive chain that makes calculated decisions.

Between the lines: National restaurants operate with mountains of sophisticated data on traffic and demographics — and they use that information to make lots of money.

Flynn Restaurant Group, the franchisee behind the Taco Bell Cantina, owns restaurants with a combined $4.5 billion in annual revenue, per the IBJ, citing Franchise Times.

Reality check: Closings aren't finished downtown.

Starbucks vacated Monument Circle earlier this year (although it also has recently opened new coffee shops nearby).

Green District in May closed its salad shop on the circle, too.

Be smart: What we know is Taco Bell, the fourth-largest U.S. restaurant chain, views downtown Indianapolis as a profitable place to open a restaurant, just like Chick-fil-A, the third-largest, did a year ago when it opened a store nearby on West Washington Street.

The bottom line: Big chains make mistakes, but they usually make smart, well-informed bets.