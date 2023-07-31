Restaurant chains see dollar signs in downtown Indianapolis
It's easy to overlook a new chain restaurant, but the impending addition of Taco Bell Cantina points to a downtown retail comeback.
Driving the news: Taco Bell's high-end, alcohol-serving Cantina brand leased space at 24 W. Washington St., as reported by the IBJ and IndyStar, with an opening likely next year.
- That's the former home of Sugarfire Smokehouse, which, like so many other retailers, closed during the pandemic, leaving downtown full of vacant storefronts.
Why it matters: The Washington Street store is an unmistakable vote of confidence in downtown by a massive chain that makes calculated decisions.
Between the lines: National restaurants operate with mountains of sophisticated data on traffic and demographics — and they use that information to make lots of money.
- Flynn Restaurant Group, the franchisee behind the Taco Bell Cantina, owns restaurants with a combined $4.5 billion in annual revenue, per the IBJ, citing Franchise Times.
Reality check: Closings aren't finished downtown.
- Starbucks vacated Monument Circle earlier this year (although it also has recently opened new coffee shops nearby).
- Green District in May closed its salad shop on the circle, too.
Be smart: What we know is Taco Bell, the fourth-largest U.S. restaurant chain, views downtown Indianapolis as a profitable place to open a restaurant, just like Chick-fil-A, the third-largest, did a year ago when it opened a store nearby on West Washington Street.
The bottom line: Big chains make mistakes, but they usually make smart, well-informed bets.
- Two of the top five restaurants in America think downtown Indianapolis is on the upswing.
