Jim Irsay tries to clean up Colts' Jonathan Taylor mess
Colts owner Jim Irsay is trying to de-escalate tensions between the team and running back Jonathan Taylor.
Driving the news: Irsay told ESPN Thursday night that a social media post — which ignited a public feud with Taylor's agent — was misunderstood.
- "The comment wasn't really directed at Jonathan," Irsay told ESPN in an exclusive interview.
Catch up fast: Irsay on Wednesday appeared to call out Taylor on X, formerly known as Twitter.
- "We have negotiated a (collective bargaining agreement) that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides," Irsay said. "To say now that a specific player category wants another negotiation after the fact is inappropriate. Some agents are selling 'bad faith.'"
- Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, fired back, writing, "Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player."
The intrigue: Before Irsay's attempt at clarification, Kawa addressed whether the relationship between Taylor and the Colts can be repaired.
- "I doubt it," he said.
Meanwhile, Irsay dropped a surprising revelation: The Colts haven't offered Taylor an extension and don't plan to anytime soon.
What's next: Taylor, 24, is in the last year of his rookie contract and has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list. He can be activated at any time.
- "Our hope is Jonathan has an outstanding year and that we have a good year as a team and then we get his next contract done," Irsay told ESPN.
