Jim Irsay tries to clean up Colts' Jonathan Taylor mess

James Briggs
Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks into microphones.

Colts owner Jim Irsay says he wasn't criticizing running back Jonathan Taylor on social media. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay is trying to de-escalate tensions between the team and running back Jonathan Taylor.

Driving the news: Irsay told ESPN Thursday night that a social media post — which ignited a public feud with Taylor's agent — was misunderstood.

  • "The comment wasn't really directed at Jonathan," Irsay told ESPN in an exclusive interview.

Catch up fast: Irsay on Wednesday appeared to call out Taylor on X, formerly known as Twitter.

  • "We have negotiated a (collective bargaining agreement) that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides," Irsay said. "To say now that a specific player category wants another negotiation after the fact is inappropriate. Some agents are selling 'bad faith.'"
  • Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, fired back, writing, "Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player."

The intrigue: Before Irsay's attempt at clarification, Kawa addressed whether the relationship between Taylor and the Colts can be repaired.

Meanwhile, Irsay dropped a surprising revelation: The Colts haven't offered Taylor an extension and don't plan to anytime soon.

What's next: Taylor, 24, is in the last year of his rookie contract and has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list. He can be activated at any time.

  • "Our hope is Jonathan has an outstanding year and that we have a good year as a team and then we get his next contract done," Irsay told ESPN.
