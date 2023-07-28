Indiana State Fair opens for rides, animals and mullets

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Indiana State Fair is open through Aug. 20. Photo: Courtesy of Indiana State Fair

It's time to break records for calories consumed per capita.

Driving the news: The Indiana State Fair starts today and runs through Aug. 20.

🏀 State of play: The basketball-themed fair has more than 100 things to do, from games to concerts, included with the price of admission.

You can play mini-golf, take tractor shuttle rides, visit butterflies, compete in the USA Mullet Championships and hang with all kinds of animals from cattle to parakeets to reptiles.

👀 The petting zoo is open daily 9am-8pm at the Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion.

🥩 What's new to eat and drink: Pork, popcorn, cookie beer and more. Here's a sample.

BBQ pig wings (Indiana Pork): Dark meat with a small bone running through the center and a small handle sticking out — pork without a fork.

Buffalo pork-n-mac (Nitro Hog BBQ): Mac-n-cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce and ranch.

Hoosier Burger Mango (Black Leaf Vegan): Plant-based burger patty submerged in teriyaki BBQ, topped with mango salsa and vegan cheddar cheese on a buttery brioche bun.

Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake (Urick Concessions): Vanilla ice cream, milk, and Hotel Tango's Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow bourbon topped with s'mores essentials.

Chocolate glazed popcorn (Olde Tyme Poppin Korn): Shredded sweet corn on the cob in butter, topped with a cinnamon toast crunch and cream cheese icing.

Lemon drop drizzle (R&W Concessions): Five mini sponge cakes with lemon icing dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing.

Deep Fried Sandwich Cookie Ale (Sun King Brewery): An oatmeal milk porter made with oats, lactose, chocolate malt, and 300 pounds of chocolate sandwich cookies.

🎤 Who's playing: The dream of the '90s is alive on Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, with these acts starting at 7:30pm and included in fair admission.

Clint Black (tonight), Keith Sweat (Aug. 2), STYX (Aug. 4) Quiet Riot (Aug. 5), TobyMac (Aug. 6), Three Dog Night (Aug. 9), Gin Blossoms (Aug. 11), Taylor Swift Night (Aug. 12 — and, sorry, no, Taylor won't be there), Buddy Guy (Aug. 18) and the Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans (Aug. 20).

🐽 For the kids: Peppa Pig Live, a show based on the cartoon, plays at 11am and 2pm Sunday.

💭 James' thought bubble: If you have young children and plan to brave the heat, Sunday is your day.

🎢 The rides: The midway has more than 50 rides with names like "Tomb of Doom" and "Screamer" (minimum height requirements range from 36-56 inches).

🎟️ Details: The fair is open 9am-11pm Thursday through Saturday; 9am-10pm Sunday and Wednesday. It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.