Jonathan Taylor's absence starts Colts training camp with drama

Colts coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard look on as the team practices at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

A big name is missing from the practice field in Westfield.

Driving the news: The Colts on Wednesday placed Jonathan Taylor on the active/physically unable to perform list, a surprising designation given that Taylor seemed on track to return after undergoing surgery in January to repair a high ankle sprain.

Taylor missed six games last year and did not participate in spring workouts, but indicated last month he hoped to be ready for training camp.

The intrigue: Taylor, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract and has publicly vented about not getting an extension.

Meanwhile, the Colts are noncommittal.

Why it matters: As the Colts gather in Westfield, Taylor's curious absence made the training camp story all about him.

The big picture: Taylor is among a large group of star, NFL running backs who've fallen out of favor as teams have adopted a churn-and-burn approach to their position.

Across the league, teams are disposing of prime-aged backs based on analytics that show they can replace most of their production with even younger, less experienced players for pennies on the dollar.

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for nearly 4,000 yards in three seasons for the Colts. Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

State of play: It's not just that big-name running backs aren't getting top-dollar contracts — they're struggling to find jobs, per The Ringer's recap of this summer of discontent.

Ezekiel Elliot (age 27), Dalvin Cook (27, Leonard Fournette (28) and Kareem Hunt (27) all got cut or released or did not receive contract extensions from their teams.

Joe Mixon (26) and Aaron Jones (28) took pay cuts in order to stay with the Bengals and Packers, respectively.

By the numbers: Taylor, like the names above, has a resume that would have earned him a monster contract in previous eras.

He's rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns over three seasons, including a league-leading 1,811-yard rushing season and 18 touchdowns in 2021.

Between the lines: The Colts seem comfortable moving on without Taylor and his productivity.

"The market is what the market is," team general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Tuesday.

What he's saying: "It's sad and it sucks," Taylor told reporters last month.

What's next: The Colts can activate Taylor to practice any time.

The bottom line: The Colts also can sign Taylor to an extension any time — if the two sides can somehow agree on his value.