Tian Fu Asian Bistro's east-side Bob Evans takeover

James Briggs
A sleek, white robot shaped like a scooter carries food on trays.

A robot carries food at Tian Fu Asian Bistro. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

I, for one, welcome our new robot servers.

Driving the news: I recently went to the Tian Fu Asian Bistro, which opened last month at 7525 E. Washington St., and it's a cultural experience steeped in dissonance.

State of play: It's styled as an Asian restaurant, which it is, yet also feels like a former Bob Evans, which it is.

  • It's in a somewhat desolate location off I-465 on the east side.
  • There are robots! They talk and bring you food! That's more of a novelty than a practical amenity, though, because a human server guided the drone in my case.

Quick take: I tried the sweet-and-sour chicken, the Tian Fu — chicken, green pepper, onion, mushrooms, water chestnut, carrot, broccoli, snow peas and zucchini in house sauce — and a vegetable spring roll.

  • All of it was good and cost less money (around $22, plus tip) than you'd likely pay at a better-known restaurant serving similar food.
The Tian Fu dish with rice.
The Tian Fu dish with rice. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

Of note: Tian Fu also has a location at 3508 W. 86th St.

The bottom line: It was a trippy experience, yet also memorable and fun, and I'll be back.

  • It's also just about the best reuse of a Bob Evans you'll ever see.
