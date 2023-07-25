Indianapolis gets Micro Center, electronics store for the hardcore

Share on email (opens in new window)

Micro Center offers an in-store Knowledge Bar to help customers. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

This is probably where the Geek Squad shops when they're off the clock.

Driving the news: Micro Center held a grand opening over the weekend in Castleton, giving electronics enthusiasts 35,000 square feet of build-your-own-computer supplies, 3D-printers and accessories for hardcore gamers.

Why it matters: Micro Center is a coveted retailer and Indianapolis just got the first new location since 2014, when it opened two stores in New York City, per PC Magazine.

It's the 26th location for the Ohio-based chain.

Micro Center is all about electronics products, not pretty storefronts. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

What they're saying: Micro Center wants "to become a go-to destination for tech-savvy consumers in the Indianapolis area," the company said in a statement.

Between the lines: Novices aren't unwelcome, per se, but they aren't the target shoppers.

💭 James' thought bubble: Micro Center is the antithesis of Best Buy's spacious, curated selections arranged for eye-pleasing aesthetics.

Think warehouse-style. It's not cluttered, but there are stacks of products — like batteries — piled up in the aisles and infinite selections of, say, microphones.

Micro Center stocks a dozen types of everything — and, while there are plenty of employees offering help, including a Knowledge Bar, the store has an implicit expectation you already know what you're looking for.

Details: Micro Center is in the former Gander Outdoors at 5702 E. 86th St.