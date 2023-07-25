Indianapolis gets Micro Center, electronics store for the hardcore
This is probably where the Geek Squad shops when they're off the clock.
Driving the news: Micro Center held a grand opening over the weekend in Castleton, giving electronics enthusiasts 35,000 square feet of build-your-own-computer supplies, 3D-printers and accessories for hardcore gamers.
Why it matters: Micro Center is a coveted retailer and Indianapolis just got the first new location since 2014, when it opened two stores in New York City, per PC Magazine.
- It's the 26th location for the Ohio-based chain.
What they're saying: Micro Center wants "to become a go-to destination for tech-savvy consumers in the Indianapolis area," the company said in a statement.
Between the lines: Novices aren't unwelcome, per se, but they aren't the target shoppers.
💭 James' thought bubble: Micro Center is the antithesis of Best Buy's spacious, curated selections arranged for eye-pleasing aesthetics.
- Think warehouse-style. It's not cluttered, but there are stacks of products — like batteries — piled up in the aisles and infinite selections of, say, microphones.
- Micro Center stocks a dozen types of everything — and, while there are plenty of employees offering help, including a Knowledge Bar, the store has an implicit expectation you already know what you're looking for.
Details: Micro Center is in the former Gander Outdoors at 5702 E. 86th St.
- Open 10am-9pm daily.
- Grand opening sales run through Aug. 6.
