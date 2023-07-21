Sportswriter Bob Kravitz blasts The Athletic in new newsletter

A renowned Indianapolis sportswriter is starting a new project — and burning bridges behind him.

Driving the news: Bob Kravitz, a longtime IndyStar sports columnist, launched a newsletter called Musings of an Old Sportswriter.

A subscription costs $7 a month or $70 a year.

The big picture: Kravitz is following a trend of well-known writers moving to Substack, a digital newsletter platform that offers simple publishing tools in exchange for taking a 10% share of subscription money.

Other local Substack newsletters include Adam Wren's "Importantville" and Dave Bangert's "Based in Lafayette."

The intrigue: Kravitz's first edition blasts his most recent employer, The Athletic, claiming the New York Times-owned sports website overworked him after he underwent open-heart surgery and held him to ever-changing metrics goals before laying him off as part of a reorganization last month.

Kravitz also says he had "lousy editors," adding the Athletic has "totally forgotten" about Indianapolis while cutting sports coverage and that the company "had a deleterious impact on our collective mental health as a staff."

What he's saying: "They don't give a f--- about me as a human being," Kravitz wrote of The Athletic.

The other side: "We respect Bob and his tenure with The Athletic. The company made the difficult decision to eliminate his role in alignment with our editorial strategy," a New York Times Co. spokesperson tells Axios.

"That said, we strongly disagree with the unfortunate characterization of events. We do not intend to comment further for confidentiality reasons."

Meanwhile, Kravitz also says it was a mistake to join WTHR, the Indianapolis TV station where he worked from 2014 to 2018 before being let go.