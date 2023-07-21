Indiana's mental health progress — and pitfalls
Indiana is in the top tier of states for local response rates to the 988 crisis and suicide lifeline.
Driving the news: More than 95% of nearly 7,400 calls made by Hoosiers to 988 during April and May this year were answered in-state, according to a new analysis from health research outlet KFF.
Why it matters: Over half a million lives were lost to suicide between 2010 to 2021 nationwide.
- Indiana's suicide rate climbed by 25% during that same time.
How it works: The "in-state answer rate" is a measure of the percentage of calls answered within state borders.
- 988 uses the caller's area code to route the call to the closest crisis center.
- If local centers don't answer calls, they are redirected to out-of-state overflow facilities staffed by counselors who may be unfamiliar with the area and struggle to connect callers with local resources.
State of play: Indiana's 988 answer rate is high, but some advocates are concerned about the state's long-term commitment to providing access. The federal government initially footed the bill to implement 988, but state and local governments are responsible for ongoing funding of area call centers.
- This past legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly opted against instituting a cell phone fee to provide a dedicated funding stream to support 988 in Indiana.
- Six states have already implemented a similar fee.
The big picture: Securing state support for the hotline is just the first step toward building a more robust mental health care system.
- Sen. Mike Crider, R-Greenfield, who advocated for the implementation of the cell phone fee, also sponsored legislation to build upon 988 with mobile crisis response teams and community-based mental health clinics.
- He proposed an annual investment of more than $100 million to improve the state's mental health system, but lawmakers opted to only provide $50 million for each of the next two years.
What they're saying: While advocates were glad for a long overdue focus on mental health in a state that ranks near the bottom nationally, some are still calling for a dedicated funding source for 988, like the cell phone fee.
- "We need some kind of ongoing funding," said Stephen McCaffrey, president and CEO of Mental Health America of Indiana. "There needs to be something so that we're not faced with a question literally every budget cycle as to whether we're going to fund 988."
Zoom out: Plans to use some of the nearly $1 billion in federal funding for a nationwide public service campaign haven't materialized, partly due to a fear that marketing 988 could overwhelm the lifeline beyond capacity.
- Since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was replaced last year with the easier-to-remember number, 988 has been contacted nearly 5 million times nationwide.
- Officials, mental health advocates and call center leaders say they’re pleased with that number.
Yes, but: More than 80% of Americans still aren't familiar with the new hotline, according to a recent National Alliance on Mental Illness survey.
Meanwhile, Crider told Axios he'll continue working on the issue with the goal of building out a statewide network of mental health resources for every Hoosier who needs them — not just those with serious mental illness or who are already in crisis.
The bottom line: "The goal is you keep people from reaching that crisis point," he said.
If you or someone you know is currently experiencing thoughts of suicide, or a mental health or substance use crisis, please call 988 to reach Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and speak with a trained crisis specialist 24/7.
