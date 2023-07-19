With school about to start, teachers still wanted

Hundreds of teaching positions are still open, just weeks before the start of the school year.

Why it matters: Thousands of students may soon walk into classrooms without a permanent teacher leading them.

Research shows that a high-quality teacher can make a large difference in student performance, and teacher turnover — for example a revolving door of substitutes — tends to negatively affect achievement.

Driving the news: The first districts in Marion County go back to school one week from today, and the state's job bank lists more than 1,700 open teaching positions statewide.

Another 600 student support positions are open — roles like instructional assistants, school nurses and coaches.

State of play: Many central Indiana districts say recruitment is going better for them this year than the last few.

The COVID-19 pandemic followed by the uncertainty about the safety of reopening schools for in-person instruction exacerbated an existing teacher shortage.

Zoom in: Beech Grove City Schools has just a handful of open teaching positions.

"As compared with last school year at this time, we are in a much stronger staffing position," spokesperson Mitzi Garman said.

Yes, but: Current openings are still up from the start of school in 2019 when there were fewer than 700 postings on the state's job bank. And even then, schools were facing a "shortage."

Of note: Teachers aren't the only staffers schools are struggling to find — the state's job bank lists 60 openings for food service workers and 70 in transportation.