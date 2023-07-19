Creature Feature: Meet Morris!
Welcome to our new recurring feature! Every couple of weeks, we'll introduce you to an Indianapolis pet available for adoption.
🐾 Morris here!
I've been at Indianapolis Animal Care Services since March 8, making me one of the longest-running residents at the shelter right now!
- I don't know why.
De-tails: I'm about a year and a half old and weigh just over 50 pounds.
- I love to roll around in the grass, stop and smell the flowers and hang out on restaurant patios.
- I walk well on a leash and have met dogs of all sizes nicely.
What they're barking: IACS recommends a home without small kids, but thinks I could do well with other furry friends if introduced slowly.
Of note: All adoptions are free, and come with a harness, collar, leash and bed, while supplies last.
Dig deeper: See Morris and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.
