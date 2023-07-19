1 hour ago - Things to Do

Creature Feature: Meet Morris!

Arika Herron

Morris comes with a bonus eyebrow! 😜 Photo: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

Welcome to our new recurring feature! Every couple of weeks, we'll introduce you to an Indianapolis pet available for adoption.

🐾 Morris here!

I've been at Indianapolis Animal Care Services since March 8, making me one of the longest-running residents at the shelter right now!

  • I don't know why.

De-tails: I'm about a year and a half old and weigh just over 50 pounds.

  • I love to roll around in the grass, stop and smell the flowers and hang out on restaurant patios.
  • I walk well on a leash and have met dogs of all sizes nicely.
A white dog in a black harness lays in the grass
Look at that handsome face! Photo courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

What they're barking: IACS recommends a home without small kids, but thinks I could do well with other furry friends if introduced slowly.

Of note: All adoptions are free, and come with a harness, collar, leash and bed, while supplies last.

Dig deeper: See Morris and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.

