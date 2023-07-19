Community Heights brings tactical urbanism to 10th Street

Share on email (opens in new window)

A runner occupies the bike lane as cars navigate barriers along East 10th Street. Photos: James Briggs/Axios

Speeds are down and social media complaints are up on East 10th Street.

What's happening: The Community Heights Neighborhood Association is installing barriers in the middle lane and along bike lanes on 10th Street between Arlington and Ritter avenues.

They'll be in place until Nov. 4.

Why it matters: The barriers narrow the street and reduce speeds at a time when reckless driving has led to increasing traffic, cycling and pedestrian deaths in Indianapolis.

The big picture: This is tactical urbanism at work, a community-led initiative approved by Mayor Joe Hogsett's administration as part of a broader response to complaints from activists and neighborhoods about street safety.

Barriers will remain in place along East 10th Street through Nov. 4. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

The intrigue: Some people don't like slowing down.

The barriers have provoked complaints on social media and some barriers went missing Monday, according to the neighborhood association, which is asking for their return.

What's next: The Community Heights group will compile data on traffic speeds and residents' perceptions of the barriers and share the information with the city for consideration on permanent solutions along 10th Street and elsewhere.