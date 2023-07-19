1 hour ago - Transit

Community Heights brings tactical urbanism to 10th Street

James Briggs
Barriers in the middle of East 10th Street narrow the street width.

A runner occupies the bike lane as cars navigate barriers along East 10th Street. Photos: James Briggs/Axios

Speeds are down and social media complaints are up on East 10th Street.

What's happening: The Community Heights Neighborhood Association is installing barriers in the middle lane and along bike lanes on 10th Street between Arlington and Ritter avenues.

  • They'll be in place until Nov. 4.

Why it matters: The barriers narrow the street and reduce speeds at a time when reckless driving has led to increasing traffic, cycling and pedestrian deaths in Indianapolis.

The big picture: This is tactical urbanism at work, a community-led initiative approved by Mayor Joe Hogsett's administration as part of a broader response to complaints from activists and neighborhoods about street safety.

Drivers navigate barriers on East 10th Street in Indianapolis.
Barriers will remain in place along East 10th Street through Nov. 4. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

The intrigue: Some people don't like slowing down.

What's next: The Community Heights group will compile data on traffic speeds and residents' perceptions of the barriers and share the information with the city for consideration on permanent solutions along 10th Street and elsewhere.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more