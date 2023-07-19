Broad Ripple gun-free zone hits insurance obstacle

Share on email (opens in new window)

Broad Ripple might not ban guns after all.

What's happening: The Broad Ripple Village Association, a nonprofit community group that manages events, is hitting obstacles trying to keep firearms away from nightlife spots.

Catch up fast: The BRVA announced plans to use Mayor Joe Hogsett's new gun-free zone program after three people died in a Broad Ripple shooting in late June.

How it works: The designation lets private organizations set up security scanners around public property for special events, or, in the case of Broad Ripple, on busy weekend nights.

Why it matters: It's the first large-scale test of the program, which is a key piece of Hogsett's new anti-violence plan.

Between the lines: The BRVA needs insurance to protect itself from liability if someone manages to bring — and use — firearms inside the gun-free zone.

Insurance companies want to see a permanent boundary, but Broad Ripple hasn't settled on one because a small security barrier would exclude some bars and restaurants and a large one would make it harder to stop weapons from passing through, increasing the risk of shootings.

"Right now, we don't have an insurance option," BRVA president Jordan Dillon tells Axios. "We have had a lot of rejections and we're just trying to determine what else we can do."

💭 James' thought bubble: The concept has precedent in other nightlife destinations.

Anyone entering Disney Springs, a sprawling free-to-the-public dining and entertainment district near Disney World in Florida, must enter through security scanners surrounding the perimeter.

Yes, but: Disney generates billions of dollars per year in economic activity, while the BRVA has a staff of one.

What they're saying: The logistical challenges for Broad Ripple go beyond creating a physical barrier — staffing scanners and plugging potential security gaps in alleys and businesses' back doors would also be difficult, Dillon said.

"It's been very challenging for a very small organization to try to pull that together on the scale it would have to be put together," she said.

The bottom line: Indianapolis' gun-free zone designation showed promise at the WonderRoad Musical Festival in Garfield Park, a contained, one-time event, but Broad Ripple's experience suggests there are limits to using it broadly for violence prevention.