The plant-based tuna isn't super convincing, but the vegan shrimp tempura was spot on. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Welcome back to Meatless Monday, in which we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.

As a pescetarian, sushi is a go-to dining out option. On a recent visit to Blue Sushi Sake Grill, my curiosity was piqued by its extensive menu of vegan options that go way beyond a cucumber roll.

Details: Blue Sushi's menu includes more than a dozen vegan rolls featuring things like "plant-based tuna," "vegan smoked salmon," and "bbq eggplant eel tempura."

Yes, but: Is vegan sushi any good? Yup! I eat fish and I'm still itching to get back and try more inventive replacements, like the "black tobiko caviart."

What to order: I got the vegan hot night roll. The vegan shrimp tempura was super convincing. It was paired with avocado, plant-based tuna, sesame seeds and sriracha. The plant-based tuna didn't look quite like the real thing but had a nice, mild flavor.

Cost: $13.

If you go: Blue Sushi Sake Grill at Ironworks, 2721 E. 86th St., Suite 100. 11am to 10pm Monday-Thursday, 11am to 11pm Friday-Saturday, noon to 9pm Sunday.