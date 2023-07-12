Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Smash'd Burger Bar is the newest addition to the Irvington restaurant scene. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

When Smash'd Burger Bar opened June 27, it sold out of its 500 burger patties by 6pm, announcing on Facebook: "Clearly we underestimated your guys' support."

Between the lines: The sellout is a good omen for Smash'd Burger, a long-anticipated restaurant opening on Irvington's cursed south side of Washington Street.

State of play: Smash'd Burger — not to be confused with the chain Smashburger — has already proclaimed itself the "best burger in town," with a wide range of flattened-patty burgers including PBJ Time (with honey-roasted peanut butter and crispy jalapenos) and Big Kahuna (with grilled pineapple, caramelized onion and sweet BBQ sauce).

The Beyond patty smashes just as well as beef — and the sweet potato fries are worth a try. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

Of note: You can sub Beyond patties for any burger.

Many products come with Smash'd Sauce, a homemade take on Burger King's Whopper sauce.

Plus: Smash'd Burger serves beer, wine and a few non-burger options, including grilled chicken and ham sandwiches and cobb and grilled chicken salads.

💭 James' thought bubble: I enjoyed the food, service and Irvington-themed dining area.

The grilled chicken sandwich — interestingly, on bread instead of a bun — was good, and the Beyond patty translated to the smashed burger style every bit as well as the beef version.

Beware: I'd rate the burgers and sandwiches above average for messiness.

Both fry choices, waffle and sweet potato, are worth the add-on.

The intrigue: Irvington is suddenly a burger hub, with Smash'd Burger joining Chicago Beef & Dog and the recently opened Scarlet Lane Brewing Co. in the former Black Acre space — all along Washington Street.

If you go: 10 Johnson Ave.

11am-10pm Monday through Saturday

Closed Sunday