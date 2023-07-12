Irvington's sizzling burger scene
When Smash'd Burger Bar opened June 27, it sold out of its 500 burger patties by 6pm, announcing on Facebook: "Clearly we underestimated your guys' support."
Between the lines: The sellout is a good omen for Smash'd Burger, a long-anticipated restaurant opening on Irvington's cursed south side of Washington Street.
State of play: Smash'd Burger — not to be confused with the chain Smashburger — has already proclaimed itself the "best burger in town," with a wide range of flattened-patty burgers including PBJ Time (with honey-roasted peanut butter and crispy jalapenos) and Big Kahuna (with grilled pineapple, caramelized onion and sweet BBQ sauce).
Of note: You can sub Beyond patties for any burger.
- Many products come with Smash'd Sauce, a homemade take on Burger King's Whopper sauce.
Plus: Smash'd Burger serves beer, wine and a few non-burger options, including grilled chicken and ham sandwiches and cobb and grilled chicken salads.
💭 James' thought bubble: I enjoyed the food, service and Irvington-themed dining area.
- The grilled chicken sandwich — interestingly, on bread instead of a bun — was good, and the Beyond patty translated to the smashed burger style every bit as well as the beef version.
- Beware: I'd rate the burgers and sandwiches above average for messiness.
- Both fry choices, waffle and sweet potato, are worth the add-on.
The intrigue: Irvington is suddenly a burger hub, with Smash'd Burger joining Chicago Beef & Dog and the recently opened Scarlet Lane Brewing Co. in the former Black Acre space — all along Washington Street.
If you go: 10 Johnson Ave.
- 11am-10pm Monday through Saturday
- Closed Sunday
