Irvington's sizzling burger scene

James Briggs
A woman prepares a drink and a man cooks behind the counter at Smash'd Burger Bar.

Smash'd Burger Bar is the newest addition to the Irvington restaurant scene. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

When Smash'd Burger Bar opened June 27, it sold out of its 500 burger patties by 6pm, announcing on Facebook: "Clearly we underestimated your guys' support."

Between the lines: The sellout is a good omen for Smash'd Burger, a long-anticipated restaurant opening on Irvington's cursed south side of Washington Street.

State of play: Smash'd Burger — not to be confused with the chain Smashburger — has already proclaimed itself the "best burger in town," with a wide range of flattened-patty burgers including PBJ Time (with honey-roasted peanut butter and crispy jalapenos) and Big Kahuna (with grilled pineapple, caramelized onion and sweet BBQ sauce).

A cheeseburger and sweet potato fries.
The Beyond patty smashes just as well as beef — and the sweet potato fries are worth a try. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

Of note: You can sub Beyond patties for any burger.

  • Many products come with Smash'd Sauce, a homemade take on Burger King's Whopper sauce.

Plus: Smash'd Burger serves beer, wine and a few non-burger options, including grilled chicken and ham sandwiches and cobb and grilled chicken salads.

💭 James' thought bubble: I enjoyed the food, service and Irvington-themed dining area.

  • The grilled chicken sandwich — interestingly, on bread instead of a bun — was good, and the Beyond patty translated to the smashed burger style every bit as well as the beef version.
  • Beware: I'd rate the burgers and sandwiches above average for messiness.
  • Both fry choices, waffle and sweet potato, are worth the add-on.

The intrigue: Irvington is suddenly a burger hub, with Smash'd Burger joining Chicago Beef & Dog and the recently opened Scarlet Lane Brewing Co. in the former Black Acre space — all along Washington Street.

If you go: 10 Johnson Ave.

  • 11am-10pm Monday through Saturday
  • Closed Sunday
Outdoor seating at Smash'd Burger Bar in Irvington.
Smash'd Burger Bar has indoor and outdoor seating. Photo: James Briggs/Axios
