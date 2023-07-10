It tastes better than it photographs — promise! Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Welcome back to Meatless Monday, in which we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.

When a friend invited me to grab dinner at the new Saraga grocery store in Castleton, it was an immediate "yep" for me. I'd been meaning to get up there anyway, and bibimbap is always a good idea.

The intrigue: While the bibimbap (with tofu, duh) from the Korean restaurant was good, it's not the bite I'm still dreaming about.

That, my friends, is from Korn's — the neighboring Korean corn dog stand.

Corn-text: Corn dogs are a popular Korean street food that took off in the U.S. in 2021, according to Bon Appetit (and TikTok).

Korean corn dog shops have taken the state fair staple to a whole new level of deliciousness with an endless assortment of options for inside and outside of the requisite corn batter — and one of those options is meatless.

What to order: Korn's offers common Korean corn dog filling options, including sausage, beef hot dogs and cheese. For a meat-free treat, get your corn "dog" stuffed with mozzarella and choose your favorite coatings — from fried potato cubes to crushed ramen noodles to sweet corn flake cereal.

I tried the "real spicy dog," which has a crunchy coating outside and a soft, spicy inside.

Cost: $6.49.

If you go: 8448 Center Run Road. 11am to 8pm Monday-Friday, 10am to 8pm Saturday, noon to 8pm Sunday.