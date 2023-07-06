1 hour ago - Things to Do

Indiana Black Expo's summer celebration starts now

Arika Herron
A rapper holding a microphone to his face on a stage.

Juvenile will headline this year's All White Affair Concert on July 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration kicks off Thursday with a religious and musical service on the city's near west side.

Driving the news: The 52nd annual celebration of Black culture, community and business will bring thousands of visitors to Indianapolis over the course of its 10-day run for conferences, concerts, a film festival and more.

Details: Thursday night's ecumenical service — an interdenominational Christian worship — hosted by Bishop-elect Marvin Winans starts at 7pm at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 W. 16th St.

  • The citywide ecumenical choir will perform.
  • Newfields will show "Hidden Figures" Friday night as part of its Summer Nights film series and host the IBE Film Festival Saturday night.

The big picture: Things really ramp up next week when IBE takes over the Indiana Convention Center to put on more than a dozen events.

Flashback: Over its five-decade history, the Expo has hosted some of the most prominent figures in America — from Muhammad Ali to President George W. Bush.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more