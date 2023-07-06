Indiana Black Expo's summer celebration starts now
Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration kicks off Thursday with a religious and musical service on the city's near west side.
Driving the news: The 52nd annual celebration of Black culture, community and business will bring thousands of visitors to Indianapolis over the course of its 10-day run for conferences, concerts, a film festival and more.
- The event serves as a fundraiser for IBE's year-round work on youth and family initiatives.
Details: Thursday night's ecumenical service — an interdenominational Christian worship — hosted by Bishop-elect Marvin Winans starts at 7pm at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 W. 16th St.
- The citywide ecumenical choir will perform.
- Newfields will show "Hidden Figures" Friday night as part of its Summer Nights film series and host the IBE Film Festival Saturday night.
The big picture: Things really ramp up next week when IBE takes over the Indiana Convention Center to put on more than a dozen events.
- See the full lineup.
Flashback: Over its five-decade history, the Expo has hosted some of the most prominent figures in America — from Muhammad Ali to President George W. Bush.
- A gallery of photos from the IndyStar looking at the Expo through the years captures changing fashions, tastes and cultural trends.
