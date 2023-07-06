Indiana Black Expo's summer celebration starts now

Share on email (opens in new window)

Juvenile will headline this year's All White Affair Concert on July 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration kicks off Thursday with a religious and musical service on the city's near west side.

Driving the news: The 52nd annual celebration of Black culture, community and business will bring thousands of visitors to Indianapolis over the course of its 10-day run for conferences, concerts, a film festival and more.

The event serves as a fundraiser for IBE's year-round work on youth and family initiatives.

Details: Thursday night's ecumenical service — an interdenominational Christian worship — hosted by Bishop-elect Marvin Winans starts at 7pm at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 W. 16th St.

The citywide ecumenical choir will perform.

Newfields will show "Hidden Figures" Friday night as part of its Summer Nights film series and host the IBE Film Festival Saturday night.

The big picture: Things really ramp up next week when IBE takes over the Indiana Convention Center to put on more than a dozen events.

See the full lineup.

Flashback: Over its five-decade history, the Expo has hosted some of the most prominent figures in America — from Muhammad Ali to President George W. Bush.