Condado's tofu tacos for the win
Welcome to Meatless Monday, in which we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.
👋 Arika, here — eating my way through all the tofu, seitan and mystery non-meats the city has to offer.
Condado Tacos is walking distance from our house, so it's not an infrequent stop for my husband and me — and I've gotten in the bad habit of ordering the same veggie chorizo bowl every time.
It was getting a little boring, so I was excited to see a new vegetarian taco on the menu.
What to order: Rango Tango tacos, which come served inside a soft flour tortilla wrapped around a hard corn shell with guacamole in between.
- They're filled with crispy Thai chili tofu, red cabbage, pickled jalapeños that add a welcome tang, pineapple salsa, habanero-mango sauce and cilantro-lime aioli.
Cost: $5.50 per taco.
If you go: 530 Mass Ave. 11am to 11pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am to midnight, Friday and Saturday.
