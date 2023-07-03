Welcome to Meatless Monday, in which we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.

👋 Arika, here — eating my way through all the tofu, seitan and mystery non-meats the city has to offer.

Condado Tacos is walking distance from our house, so it's not an infrequent stop for my husband and me — and I've gotten in the bad habit of ordering the same veggie chorizo bowl every time.

It was getting a little boring, so I was excited to see a new vegetarian taco on the menu.

What to order: Rango Tango tacos, which come served inside a soft flour tortilla wrapped around a hard corn shell with guacamole in between.

They're filled with crispy Thai chili tofu, red cabbage, pickled jalapeños that add a welcome tang, pineapple salsa, habanero-mango sauce and cilantro-lime aioli.

Cost: $5.50 per taco.

If you go: 530 Mass Ave. 11am to 11pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am to midnight, Friday and Saturday.