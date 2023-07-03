Indy's free pre-K feels like a secret

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's a really big deal that IPS offers free pre-K — and, yet, somehow not well known.

Zoom in: I just learned about pre-K eligibility for my 4-year-old a few weeks ago and almost immediately enrolled him in a neighborhood school.

My wife and I planned to put him in IPS next year, but the preschool he's going to will help him grow and explore his interests even sooner.

We've talked to other families who also just learned about IPS' pre-K program — and also enrolled their children.

Why it matters: Demand is high for early childhood education and Indianapolis has a rare resource.

In a city where education is viewed as a barrier to attracting and retaining families, IPS' pre-K program is a selling point.

Yes, but: As IPS told Axios, limited pre-K seats can be a matter of equity, which raises questions for me.

Is my child taking a spot that otherwise would go to someone who needs it more?

If so, why are there still so many openings?

Between the lines: IPS offers great schools, but it's hard to navigate boundaries and lotteries — or to even know what those things mean.

When our family lived in Carmel and looked for places to live in the city, I reached out to the smartest, best-connected people I know for help figuring out schools — and still struggled to understand the options.

The bottom line: I'm a professional information gatherer and didn't know about Indianapolis' free pre-K programs, which suggests a lot of other people are missing out, too.

Find IPS openings here