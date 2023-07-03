Victory Field, the place for a fireworks double-header

Victory Field is the place to watch two fireworks shows tomorrow night. Photo: Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If your favorite thing about the Fourth of July is fireworks — professional fireworks, not the ones you light up in your yard — then I've got a way for you to maximize your fun.

What's happening: If you're already going downtown tomorrow, you can watch back-to-back fireworks shows by starting your evening at the Indianapolis Indians game.

Details: The Indians play the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35pm Tuesday for an Independence Day-themed game — followed by a fireworks show in the ballpark.

After that, you can stay in the stadium and watch the big downtown fireworks show starting at 10pm.

💭 My thought bubble: July Fourth at Victory Field is one of the coolest sports traditions I've experienced in person, but it probably gets less attention than it should because it's minor league baseball.

Flashback: The team started hosting Independence Day games in 1996 when it moved to Victory Field.

Of note: The best seats for watching both shows are along the first-base line.