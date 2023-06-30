30 mins ago - Education

Purdue Polytechnic High School staying in Broad Ripple

Arika Herron

High school students will remain in the Broad Ripple High School building. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Five years after its first bid for the building, Purdue Polytechnic High School's north campus is staying at Broad Ripple High School for the foreseeable future.

Driving the news: The Indianapolis Public Schools board last night approved a long-term agreement with Purdue Polytechnic High School for the third floor of the high school for at least the next four years.

  • Beginning in fall 2024, IPS will operate a middle school on the first and second floors of the building.

Catch up fast: IPS closed Broad Ripple High School in 2017 as part of a reorganization.

  • In 2018, PPHS partnered with another charter school to make a bid for the vacated building under a state law that allowed charter schools access to unoccupied public school buildings.
  • IPS rejected the offer and used the building for administrative purposes while considering its reuse prospects.

The intrigue: PPHS, whose flagship campus is located on the city's east side, opened a Broad Ripple location in 2019, just blocks away from the former high school building.

State of play: PPHS began using space at the former high school this past school year while it waited for construction to finish on a permanent home.

  • That agreement was supposed to be for just one year.
  • When IPS rolled out a districtwide reorganization last fall, it called for a middle school to move into the former high school and included PPHS staying and sharing the space in that plan.

Between the lines: The partnership would create a natural pipeline from the new IPS middle school into the in-demand PPHS program, giving IPS a chance to keep more students who may have considered leaving the district as they transition into high school.

