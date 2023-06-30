Purdue Polytechnic High School staying in Broad Ripple
Five years after its first bid for the building, Purdue Polytechnic High School's north campus is staying at Broad Ripple High School for the foreseeable future.
Driving the news: The Indianapolis Public Schools board last night approved a long-term agreement with Purdue Polytechnic High School for the third floor of the high school for at least the next four years.
- Beginning in fall 2024, IPS will operate a middle school on the first and second floors of the building.
Catch up fast: IPS closed Broad Ripple High School in 2017 as part of a reorganization.
- In 2018, PPHS partnered with another charter school to make a bid for the vacated building under a state law that allowed charter schools access to unoccupied public school buildings.
- IPS rejected the offer and used the building for administrative purposes while considering its reuse prospects.
The intrigue: PPHS, whose flagship campus is located on the city's east side, opened a Broad Ripple location in 2019, just blocks away from the former high school building.
State of play: PPHS began using space at the former high school this past school year while it waited for construction to finish on a permanent home.
- That agreement was supposed to be for just one year.
- When IPS rolled out a districtwide reorganization last fall, it called for a middle school to move into the former high school and included PPHS staying and sharing the space in that plan.
Between the lines: The partnership would create a natural pipeline from the new IPS middle school into the in-demand PPHS program, giving IPS a chance to keep more students who may have considered leaving the district as they transition into high school.
